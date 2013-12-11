US STOCKS-Wall St ends up; jobs data points to economic strength
* Indexes rise: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.4 pct (Updates close with utilities down for week)
Dec 11 EADS : * EADS CFO says a380 can make breakeven point in 2015 after emirates order * CFO says not far off 10 percent margin goal for 2015 excluding impact of
A400M, even after a350 dilution * CFO says a350 pricing provides healthy margins in future if costs are
controlled * CEO says moving from all-new aircraft strategy to incremental improvement of
current products
S&P 500, NASDAQ COMPOSITE POST WEEKLY LOSSES, CAP SIX-WEEK STREAK OF GAINS