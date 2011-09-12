PARIS, Sept 12 French banks are solid enough to withstand any crisis situation that might arise in Greece, French Finance Minister Francois Baroin said on Monday.

"Whatever the scenario is in Greece and whatever provisions need to be made, French banks have the means to cope," Baroin told a news conference. French bank stocks have tumbled in recent weeks due to mounting speculation over their exposure to Greek debt and fears that the state might need to intervene to prop up their capital. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas)