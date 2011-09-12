PARIS, Sept 12 Bank of France Governor Christian Noyer said on Monday that French banks have no liquidity or solvency problems and can withstand any crisis event in Greece.

"No matter what the Greek scenario, and whatever measures must be passed, French banks have the means to face up to it," Noyer said in a statement.

Noyer also said French banks -- whose shares are being hammered on fears of a downgrade by Moody's rating service and their exposure to Greek and Italian debt -- would continue to build up their capital in accordance with Basel 3 rules. (Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey)