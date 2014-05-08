BRIEF-FNAC could become shareholder of music site Deezer as companies form partnership
* Music, books and electrical goods retailer FNAC and music streaming site Deezer announce strategic alliance
May 8 European Commission:
* Opens in-depth investigation into proposed acquisition of Dutch cable operator Ziggo by Liberty Global
* Investigation to assess whether the proposed acquisition is in line with the EU merger regulation
* Commission has concerns that deal may reduce competition in a number of pay tv and telecommunications markets in the Netherlands
* Commission now has 90 working days, until 18 September 2014, to take a decision Further company coverage:
March 14 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Ciber issues statement commenting on unsolicited offer by Ameri Holdings