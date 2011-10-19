Taiwan stocks hit over 20-month high; techs jump
TAIPEI, Feb 9 Taiwan stocks rallied to a more than 20-month high on Thursday, tracking regional markets, led by gains in technology exporters such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC).
Oct 18 The European Commission seized documents from several major banks on Tuesday, marking the intensification of a world-wide law-enforcement probe into how key interest rates are set, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the situation.
European officials are investigating an interest rate called the Euro Interbank Offered Rate, or Euribor, the newspaper said, citing the people.
WSJ said the European regulators are delving into the possibility that financial companies tried to manipulate the Euribor rate. It said the full list of financial firms raided on Tuesday wasn't clear.
Euribor rates EURIBOR3MD= are traditionally the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending.
A spokeswoman for the European Commission wasn't immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Gary Hill)
Feb 8 A federal judge on Wednesday ruled against U.S. health insurer Anthem Inc's proposed $54 billion merger with smaller rival Cigna Corp, derailing an unprecedented effort to consolidate the country's health insurance industry.
Feb 8 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday: CABINET A bitterly divided U.S. Senate confirms Republican Senator Jeff Sessions as the next attorney general after strong pushback from Democrats concerned about his record on civil rights. Hillary Clinton and other Democrats flock to support U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren for criticizing Trump's nominee for attorney general after being silenced by Republicans on t