* Goldman raises Soco, Genel, Serica, Falkland, Global
Energy to "buy"
* Goldman cuts Afren, Chariot Oil, Valiant Petroleum,
Nautical Petroleum to "neutral"
* Goldman lifts price target on Cove Energy, Bowleven,
Desire Petroleum, Dragon Oil, Enquest
May 9 Goldman Sachs raised its price target on
several European exploration and production companies and said
there were opportunities for deals in some assets in the sector.
"Although we do not believe share prices are at levels to
incentivize widespread M&A, attractive targets remain," the
brokerage said in a note dated May 8.
Goldman analysts increased their price targets on the stocks
of Ophir Energy Plc, Rockhopper Exploration Plc
and Tullow Oil Plc, among others.
Oil companies that trade at a significant discount to the
value of their core discoveries are the most attractive take-out
candidates, especially if that value is concentrated in a single
country, Goldman said.
It said West Africa-focused Bowleven Plc,
Rockhopper - with assets in the North Falkland Basin - and
Panoro Energy ASA that operates in the South Atlantic
region, looked particularly attractive on this basis.
However, exploration and production companies that are not
organically funded to develop an asset in emerging markets have
the potential to lose value through additional transaction
taxes.
Royal Dutch Shell Plc's planned $1.8 billion
takeover of Cove Energy Plc would be subject to a new
capital gains tax being introduced by the Mozambique government.
Last year, London-listed Tullow paid $313 million in capital
gains tax to the government of Uganda for assets it bought from
Heritage Oil Plc.
"We note that in emerging market economies, capital gains
tax is increasingly being levied on such transactions, adding
additional costs to this strategy," Goldman said.
The brokerage listed Gulf Keystone and Afren
, among others, as companies with large discoveries in
emerging market economies that could be at risk of tax when
monetizing value.
(Reporting by Brenton Cordeiro and Karen Rebelo in Bangalore)