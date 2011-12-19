LONDON Dec 19 London-listed shares in European Goldfields climbed more than 3 percent in early trade on Monday, after it announced a $2.4 billion recommended bid from Eldorado Gold that will boost both miners' international presence.

At 0810 GMT, the London-listed shares were changing hands at 788.6 pence, up 2.9 percent, valuing the company at around 1.45 billion pounds ($2.25 billion).

European Goldfields has long been seen as a potential target for rivals, particularly after it received this year a much-delayed Greek mining permit that could turn it into a mid-tier miner and one of Europe's largest primary gold producers.

Eldorado, which owns six operating mines spread across Asia, Europe and South America, was long viewed as a potential suitor, due to the project overlap that the two companies have in Greece and Turkey.

European Goldfields board has unanimously recommended that its shareholders vote in favor of the proposed transaction.

($1 = 0.6440 British pounds) (Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques)