European Goldfields said on Tuesday it had received preliminary approaches from third parties about a potential takeover of the miner, sending its shares 22 percent higher.

The Toronto-listed gold mining company did not identify the parties in its Tuesday statement, which came after renewed speculation that it could become a takeover target.

"No formal offers have been received and there can be no assurances that any transaction will result from any of these approaches," the company said.

European Goldfields has long been seen as a potential target for rivals, particularly after it received a much-delayed Greek mining permit that could turn it into a mid-tier miner and one of Europe's largest primary gold producers.

Canada's Eldorado Gold Corp is considered one of the most likely suitors. It already has two operating mines in Turkey and a project in Greece.

Sky News rekindled investor hopes of a bid, with an unsourced report on Tuesday that Eldorado had approached European Goldfields about an outright takeover.

"I don't think it is surprising that these two companies are being linked together, as they appear to be a natural fit," said Morningstar analyst Joung Park.

"Eldorado is comfortable working in Greece ... and it looks like the projects that European Goldfields have are the kind of projects that Eldorado like, ones with low capital costs and low cash costs," he added.

A source close to the situation told Reuters that Eldorado was only one of several parties to have approached European Goldfields and that no negotiations were underway.

A deal with Eldorado or a rival would likely lead to the unravelling of a $600 million project financing agreement that European Goldfields signed with Qatar's sovereign wealth fund in October. That deal, along with a $150 million loan note and a related warrant issuance, is being put to a shareholder vote on Dec. 22.

The sovereign wealth fund is also one of European Goldfield's largest shareholders and may attempt to foil a takeover bid that scuppers its plans.

European Goldfields shares closed up 15.9 percent in London at 763 pence, valuing the group at 1.4 billion pounds ($2.2 billion). The company's Toronto-listed shares ended the day 22 percent higher at C$12.12 a share. ($1 = 0.6410 British pounds) (Reporting by Neil Maidment and Clara Ferreira-Marques in London and Euan Rocha in Toronto; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Frank McGurty)