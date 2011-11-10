* Remains on track to produce first gold in Q2 2012
* Says cross-border public consultations on Certej completed
* Q3 pretax losses widen to $9.8 mln from $2.6 mln on cost
* Shares down 4.3 percent
LONDON, Nov 10 European Goldfields EGUq.L said
Greece's economic and political uncertainty has not affected its
Stratoni operation or progress on the Skouries and Olympias
projects and that it remains on track to produce its first gold
in the second quarter of 2012.
Last month, the company EGU.TO secured a transformational
$1 billion investment from Qatar Holdings enabling it to fully
finance the development of the Skouries and Olympias gold
projects as well as the Certej project in Romania.
The company hopes these projects will transform it into a
mid-tier gold producer with output of around 400,000 ounces a
year by 2014. [nLDE7670OL]
European Goldfields said on Thursday that it expects to
complete all of the regulatory formalities and seek shareholder
approval for the Qatar financing package by the end of the year.
"We continue to think this financing package looks like an
excellent deal for European Goldfields, particularly in light of
continued strife in global financial markets," said Liberum
Capital analyst Dominic O'Kane.
European Goldfields said cross-border public consultations
with Serbia and Hungary regarding the Certej project have been
completed and that the environmental authorities are due to meet
in the fourth quarter in anticipation of final environmental
endorsement for the project by year end.
Liberum said the update suggests that a development permit
may realistically be received in the first half of next year.
The project updates came alongside third-quarter results
that showed pretax losses widened to $9.8 million, from $2.6
million in the year-earlier quarter, as higher costs outweighed
a 74 percent jump in revenue.
The results are fairly academic as the company currently
only produces metal from its Stratoni silver-lead-zinc mine in
Greece.
The shares were down 4.3 percent at 0846 GMT,
underperforming an unchanged British mining index .FTNMX1770.
The miner also said on Thursday that it had appointed Fred
Vinton as acting non-executive chairman with effect from Nov 9
while executive chairman and president Martyn Konig recovers
from a sudden illness. [ID:nL6E7M708T]
(Reporting by Julie Crust; Editing by Adveith Nair)