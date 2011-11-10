* Remains on track to produce first gold in Q2 2012

LONDON, Nov 10 European Goldfields EGUq.L said Greece's economic and political uncertainty has not affected its Stratoni operation or progress on the Skouries and Olympias projects and that it remains on track to produce its first gold in the second quarter of 2012.

Last month, the company EGU.TO secured a transformational $1 billion investment from Qatar Holdings enabling it to fully finance the development of the Skouries and Olympias gold projects as well as the Certej project in Romania.

The company hopes these projects will transform it into a mid-tier gold producer with output of around 400,000 ounces a year by 2014. [nLDE7670OL]

European Goldfields said on Thursday that it expects to complete all of the regulatory formalities and seek shareholder approval for the Qatar financing package by the end of the year.

"We continue to think this financing package looks like an excellent deal for European Goldfields, particularly in light of continued strife in global financial markets," said Liberum Capital analyst Dominic O'Kane.

European Goldfields said cross-border public consultations with Serbia and Hungary regarding the Certej project have been completed and that the environmental authorities are due to meet in the fourth quarter in anticipation of final environmental endorsement for the project by year end.

Liberum said the update suggests that a development permit may realistically be received in the first half of next year.

The project updates came alongside third-quarter results that showed pretax losses widened to $9.8 million, from $2.6 million in the year-earlier quarter, as higher costs outweighed a 74 percent jump in revenue.

The results are fairly academic as the company currently only produces metal from its Stratoni silver-lead-zinc mine in Greece.

The shares were down 4.3 percent at 0846 GMT, underperforming an unchanged British mining index .FTNMX1770.

The miner also said on Thursday that it had appointed Fred Vinton as acting non-executive chairman with effect from Nov 9 while executive chairman and president Martyn Konig recovers from a sudden illness. [ID:nL6E7M708T]