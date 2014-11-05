Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
Mov 5 European Reliance General Insurance Co SA :
* Announced on Tuesday that is awarded with the management of a third of the assets under "Mutual Fund of Social Security Organizations - European Bonds" at a closed tender
* Main object of the tender conducted is the management of the funds of social security organisations (IKA, OAEE, OGA, etc.)
Source text: bit.ly/1qoMT6B
Further company coverage:
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.