MADRID Nov 3 New car sales in Spain rose 26.1 pct year-on-year in October, the 14th consecutive month of growth, car manufacturers' association Anfac said on Monday.

That was almost identical to a 26.2 percent increase in September, helped by an ongoing purchasing subsidy programme.

The first 10 months of the year saw sales of 716,746 cars, Anfac said, a rise of 18.1 percent on the same period in 2013. (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Sarah White)