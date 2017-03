Dec 15 Europejski Fundusz Hipoteczny SA :

* Said on Sunday that it sells under Datio in Solutum agreement four wholly owned units: Andros Sp. z o.o., Talty SA, Mazury Lakes Resort Sp. z o.o. and Malbork Hotel sp. z o.o. to Quasar Sp. z o.o.

* Said the sale is a part of its restructuring process to pay off its debt

* The company also, indirectly through Malbork Hotel sp. z o.o., disposed of EFH Hospitality Management Sp. z o.o. and Hotel Krol Kazimierz Catering sp. z o.o. Source text for Eikon:

