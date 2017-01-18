UPDATE 8-Oil prices rise as OPEC output cuts drain stocks
* U.S. tax reforms could transform global oil market-Goldman Sachs
FRANKFURT Jan 18 European prompt power prices fell sharply early on Wednesday as thermal supply rose and traders said cold weather was already factored in, while prices on the forwards curve gained as the rest of the market adjusted to recent high spot levels.
French grid operator RTE said on Tuesday consumption on Wednesday would be slightly lower than expected and it would not be required to use exceptional measures to guarantee supplies to homes.
French day-ahead spot power was off by 14 percent at 107 euros ($114.27) a megawatt hour, while German Thursday delivery was down 4.2 percent at 74.5 euros/MWh.
By contrast, German weeks, months and year ahead contracts were all higher, with next week up 6.5 percent at 49 euros.
French February, the only forward to trade early, was up 5.8 percent at 61.9 euros.
($1 = 0.9364 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Mark Potter)
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 24 A small plane carrying a Brazilian Supreme Court justice overseeing a political bribery investigation did not suffer any obvious mechanical failure when it crashed into a bay amid heavy rain and killed all five on board, investigators said on Tuesday.
CHICAGO, Jan 24 The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Tuesday that an internal email sent to staff at its Agricultural Research Service unit this week calling for a suspension of "public-facing documents," including news releases and photos, was flawed and that new guidance would be issued to replace it.