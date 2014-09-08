Sept 8 Europlasma SA :

* Says it is preparing capital increase with preferential subscription rights of about 22 million euros to be launched in September

* Funds raised to be used to repay or convert debt and to cover reinvestment in CHO Morcenx factory

* Says trading of its shares on Alternext Paris will start again on September 9 at 9:00 CET

