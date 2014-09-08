Russia's Sistema says it mulls listing its real estate business
MOSCOW, March 20 Russia's Sistema conglomerate said it was considering taking its real estate development business public in 2018-2019.
Sept 8 Europlasma SA :
* Says it is preparing capital increase with preferential subscription rights of about 22 million euros to be launched in September
* Funds raised to be used to repay or convert debt and to cover reinvestment in CHO Morcenx factory
* Says trading of its shares on Alternext Paris will start again on September 9 at 9:00 CET
* Commodity price revival spurs growth in stock market floats
LAGOS, March 15 Guinness Nigeria said on Wednesday it had applied to the Nigerian Stock Exchange to get approval for a share sale to raise 39.7 billion naira ($130 million), its chief executive told Reuters.