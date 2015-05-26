OSLO May 26 Norwegian discount retailer Europris, which operates 223 stores, plans to offer its shares in an initial public offering and list on the Oslo Stock Exchange, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

ABG Sundal Collier and Goldman Sachs are joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners in the IPO while BofA Merrill Lynch and SEB are joint bookrunners. Moelis & Company is advising Europris and the selling shareholders.

"The IPO will comprise a public offering to institutional and retail investors in Norway and a private placement to certain institutional investors internationally, where the current majority owner in the Company, Nordic Capital, as well as other shareholders, intend to reduce their ownership in the Company," the firm said.

"Nordic Capital will remain a significant shareholder after the IPO," it added. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)