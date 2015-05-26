OSLO May 26 Norwegian discount retailer
Europris, which operates 223 stores, plans to offer its shares
in an initial public offering and list on the Oslo Stock
Exchange, it said in a statement on Tuesday.
ABG Sundal Collier and Goldman Sachs are joint global
coordinators and joint bookrunners in the IPO while BofA Merrill
Lynch and SEB are joint bookrunners. Moelis & Company is
advising Europris and the selling shareholders.
"The IPO will comprise a public offering to institutional
and retail investors in Norway and a private placement to
certain institutional investors internationally, where the
current majority owner in the Company, Nordic Capital, as well
as other shareholders, intend to reduce their ownership in the
Company," the firm said.
"Nordic Capital will remain a significant shareholder after
the IPO," it added.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)