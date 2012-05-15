US STOCKS-Jobs data, bank stocks lift Wall Street higher
* Q1 loss/shr $0.29 vs $0.02 last year
* Q1 rev down 2 pct to $13.9 mln
May 15 Drybulk shipper Euroseas Ltd posted a wider quarterly loss as it sold a vessel and idled two others in the oversupply-hit market, sending its shares down 6 percent after the bell.
The Athens, Greece-based company cut its dividend by 16 percent to 4 cents per share.
January-March net loss widened to $9 million, or 29 cents per share, from $590,613, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, the company broke even.
Revenue fell 2 percent to $13.9 million.
Analysts on average had expected a net loss of 4 cents per share on revenue of $13.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company, valued at $46.75 million, closed at $1.45 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday. The stock has lost about 70 percent of its value in the last year. (Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
