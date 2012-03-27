MOSCOW, March 27 Russian telecoms operators
Rostelecom and MegaFon are in talks to jointly bid for
Russian businessman Alexander Mamut's stake in cellphone
retailer Euroset, business daily Kommersant reported on Tuesday.
The parties are discussing a cash and share deal that would
see Mamut get 100 percent of internet holding company SUP that
is currently owned by Alisher Usmanov who also owns 31 percent
of MegaFon, the newspaper wrote.
The stake is worth an estimated $1.5 billion.
According to sources familiar with the situation, Euroset
co-owner Alexander Mamut has been looking to sell his 50.1
percent stake since last December, and Rostelecom has publicly
expressed interest.
Rostelecom and Mamut were not immediately available for
comment.
