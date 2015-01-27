Jan 27 Eurosic SA :

* Said on Monday it signed on Jan. 23 a 350 million euro ($397.6 million) credit with a bank consortium, of which 150 mln euros is a five-year revolving line

* New credit to enable complete refinancing of credit for acquisition of SIIC de Paris (195 million euros)

* Credit to finance also company regular development and planned acquisition of Centre Marine Pepiniere announced on Jan. 14

* Bank consortium comprises BECM (Groupe Credit Mutuel-CIC), BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank and Natixis

Source text: bit.ly/1ENr4Wi

