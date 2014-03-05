LONDON, March 5 The British government is close to appointing investment bank UBS to advise on the possible sale of its 40 percent stake in Eurostar, the fast speed train that links Britain to Europe, four sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

The stake, which could fetch around 300 million pounds ($500 million), is likely to attract pension funds, infrastructure funds and sovereign wealth funds, according to the sources, who are familiar with the situation.

UBS declined to comment while Britain's Department for Transport (DfT) was not immediately available to comment.