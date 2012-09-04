BRIEF-Chubb declares quarterly dividend of $0.69 per share
* Board will recommend to shareholders at company's 2017 annual general meeting an increase in its quarterly dividend
Sept 4 Sept 4 (Reuters) - * Jefferies starts Voestalpine with buy; price target eur 30 * Jefferies starts Arcelormittal with buy; price target eur 15 * Jefferies starts ThyssenKrupp with hold; price target eur 17.50 * Jefferies starts SSAB with hold; price target SEK55 * Jefferies starts Salzgitter with hold; price target eur 32 * Jefferies starts Kloeckner with underperform; price target eur 6 * Jefferies starts coverage of European steel sector with bearish outlook For a summary of rating actions and price target changes on European companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .1580
* Board will recommend to shareholders at company's 2017 annual general meeting an increase in its quarterly dividend
Feb 23 U.S. natural gas producer Chesapeake Energy Corp on Thursday posted a smaller fourth-quarter loss than a year earlier, when it took huge charges to write down the value of some oil and gas assets.
* Morinaga & Co. , Morinaga Milk Industry to integrate around April 2018 to bolster research and development operations,share sales channels abroad - Nikkei