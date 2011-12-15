LONDON Dec 15 Lenders to automotive data
services firm EurotaxGlass Group are bracing for losses and a
possible restructuring as the value of the company's junior debt
sinks close to zero, banking sources said on Thursday.
The value of EurotaxGlass's mezzanine loans has dropped to
less than 1 percent of face value in the secondary loan market,
according to Thomson Reuters LPC data, indicating that a
possible restructuring is on the cards.
"A restructuring is likely and there is going to be some
kind of write off. If there is a debt for equity swap the junior
part of the capital structure looks worthless and the senior
debt will probably take a haircut," a secondary loan trader
said.
EurotaxGlass is owned by Candover Partners' funds which are
managed by Arle Capital Partners. EurotaxGlass declined to
comment.
Arle Capital Partners was established when Candover Partners
was bought out in April 2011. Candover Partners bought
EurotaxGlass in 2006 backed by 355 million euros ($459.76
million)of senior and junior debt, Thomson Reuters LPC data
shows.
EurotaxGlass has already reset its loan covenants after
breaching them in the first quarter of 2010.
The value of EurotaxGlass's loans have fallen rapidly in a
short period of time, particularly on a 75 million euro
mezzanine loan and a 22.5 million euro second lien loan.
Both loans are expected to be wiped out in a possible
restructuring, sources said.
"The junior holders will get virtually nothing, perhaps a
few pennies from the senior lenders wanting to deal with the
situation quickly and avoid court," a distressed investor said.
The mezzanine loan was quoted at 0.75 percent of face value
on Thursday, down from 10 percent of face value in November and
the company's second lien loan was quoted at 4.5 percent of face
value compared to 20.5 in November.
EurotaxGlass's senior debt is quoted at around 50 percent of
face value, down from 77 pct in October.
"These levels are a telling sign that the market thinks
there is a very high likelihood of a restructuring," the
distressed investor said.
EurotaxGlass operates in 19 countries and provides
pan-European automotive information including valuation data to
car dealers, fleet and finance companies and car manufacturers.
($1 = 0.7721 euros)
