LONDON Dec 4 Britain's Competition Tribunal
ruled in favour of France's Groupe Eurotunnel on
Wednesday by rejecting a ban issued by the country's competition
watchdog on the company docking its ferries at Dover.
"The decision...enables Groupe Eurotunnel to pursue the
activities of the cross-Channel operator, MyFerryLink,"
Eurotunnel said in a statement.
The Competition Commission had in June banned the Channel
Tunnel rail link operator from also running ferries to and from
Dover for at least two years due to concerns that it could
dominate the crossing, with over half the market.
As well as Eurotunnel, Danish ferry operator DFDS Seaways
and P&O Ferries operate ferries on the Dover-Calais
crossing, one of the world's busiest international seaways.