LONDON Dec 4 Britain's Competition Tribunal ruled in favour of France's Groupe Eurotunnel on Wednesday by rejecting a ban issued by the country's competition watchdog on the company docking its ferries at Dover.

"The decision...enables Groupe Eurotunnel to pursue the activities of the cross-Channel operator, MyFerryLink," Eurotunnel said in a statement.

The Competition Commission had in June banned the Channel Tunnel rail link operator from also running ferries to and from Dover for at least two years due to concerns that it could dominate the crossing, with over half the market.

As well as Eurotunnel, Danish ferry operator DFDS Seaways and P&O Ferries operate ferries on the Dover-Calais crossing, one of the world's busiest international seaways.