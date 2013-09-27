PARIS, Sept 27 France and Britain plan to reject the European Commission's request to lower charges for passenger and freight trains using the Channel Tunnel, the CEO of operator Eurotunnel told reporters on Friday.

"I met both ministers in person a couple of hours ago and they told me that both France and Britain would jointly reject the EU's request," Jacques Gounon said.

In June, the Commission gave both countries two months to respond to a request to lower the fees or face possible court action. It said excessively high track-access charges resulted in higher ticket prices for passengers of the Eurostar service linking London with Paris and Brussels.