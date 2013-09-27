PARIS, Sept 27 France and Britain plan to reject
the European Commission's request to lower charges for passenger
and freight trains using the Channel Tunnel, the CEO of operator
Eurotunnel told reporters on Friday.
"I met both ministers in person a couple of hours ago and
they told me that both France and Britain would jointly reject
the EU's request," Jacques Gounon said.
In June, the Commission gave both countries two months to
respond to a request to lower the fees or face possible court
action. It said excessively high track-access charges resulted
in higher ticket prices for passengers of the Eurostar service
linking London with Paris and Brussels.