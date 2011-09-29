* Goldman Sachs holds 15.64 percent shares, 26.05 voting rights

* Does not plan to take control of Eurotunnel

PARIS, Sept 29 Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds more than 25 percent voting rights in Groupe Eurotunnel , according to a filing with the French stock market regulator, but does not plan to take control of the Channel tunnel operator.

Goldman Sachs informed the AMF on Sept. 22 that it held 15.64 percent of Eurotunnel's share capital and 26.05 percent of voting rights after the attribution of double voting rights.

The bank said neither it nor Aero, the company through which it holds the shares, plan to take control of Eurotunnel.

"Goldman Sachs Infrastructure Partners was created in 2006 and, as an infrastructure investor, remains a long-term shareholder," the bank said in its letter to the AMF.

Goldman Sachs, already represented on Eurotunnel's board by two directors, also said it does not plan to increase the number of its representatives on the board.

