* Q3 sales rise 10 pct to 231.7 million euros

* Truck shuttle traffic up 10 percent

* Aware of economic slowdown signs

* Shares up 2 pct (Adds details, market reaction)

By Elena Berton

PARIS, Oct 19 Channel tunnel operator Groupe Eurotunnel on Wednesday said third-quarter sales rose 10 percent to 231.7 million euros ($317 million), helped by rising truck and rail freight traffic.

Looking ahead, the company said it is aware of signs of economic slowdown and will adapt its services to demand .

Truck shuttle traffic rose 10 percent, while Eurostar passenger traffic declined 2 percent in the quarter to Sept 30 , the company said.

Eurotunnel generates revenues by charging freight and passenger services, such as Eurostar trains, to use the tunnel.

Eurotunnel shares, which have lost around 13 percent of their value in the last three months, were trading 2 percent higher at 6.44 euros at 0723 GMT.

($1 = 0.731 Euros) (Reporting By Elena Berton; Editing by Christian Plumb)