PARIS, April 18 Channel Tunnel operator Groupe
Eurotunnel on Wednesday reported growth in
first-quarter revenue and traffic volumes, saying it had
benefited from the demise of bankrupt cross-Channel ferry
operator SeaFrance.
Eurotunnel, which boasts Goldman Sachs as a
15-percent shareholder, said quarterly revenue rose 21 percent
at constant exchange rates to 222.5 million euros ($292
million).
"Shuttle traffic increased significantly in all areas," the
company said in a statement. "Eurotunnel benefitted from the
transfer of some traffic from SeaFrance which ceased operations
in November 2011, but proportionally less than the other
cross-Channel operators who put (in) significant extra
capacity."
The Paris commercial court ruled in November that ailing
SeaFrance should be put into liquidation, rejecting two offers
to acquire the company.
($1 = 0.7610 euros)
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Mark Potter)