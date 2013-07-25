PARIS, July 25 Eurotunnel posted flat
first-half core profit on Thursday after increased operating
costs offset a 10 percent rise in revenue.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) were 199 million euros ($263 million), unchanged from a
year ago, the operator of the Channel Tunnel linking France and
the UK said in a statement. Revenue rose to 509 million.
Chief Executive Jacques Gounon said the company had
continued to strengthen its market shares despite a "hostile
environment".
"The economic crisis, and in particular the barely positive
growth rates in the UK and the euro zone, make it difficult to
assess the economic outlook," Eurotunnel added.