PARIS, July 25 Eurotunnel posted flat first-half core profit on Thursday after increased operating costs offset a 10 percent rise in revenue.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 199 million euros ($263 million), unchanged from a year ago, the operator of the Channel Tunnel linking France and the UK said in a statement. Revenue rose to 509 million.

Chief Executive Jacques Gounon said the company had continued to strengthen its market shares despite a "hostile environment".

"The economic crisis, and in particular the barely positive growth rates in the UK and the euro zone, make it difficult to assess the economic outlook," Eurotunnel added.