PARIS, March 18 Eurotunnel, the
operator of the Channel Tunnel, raised its dividend by 20
percent and forecast a further rise in profit this year and
next, driven by a recovery in the British economy and signs of
improvement in Europe.
Eurotunnel said it would hand investors a dividend of 0.18
euros per share after 2014 earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 7 percent
year-on-year.
"The group is confident in growth prospects for passenger
and freight traffic, and in its ability to control costs,"
Deputy Chief Executive Emmanuel Moulin told a conference call.
Eurotunnel forecast EBITDA of 535 million euros this year
and 580 million in 2016 after it reached 498 million ($527
million) last year. This was slightly above the average estimate
in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 492 million for 2014.
The Channel Tunnel links France and Britain via the Eurostar
high-speed train and shuttles that carry either passenger cars
or freight trucks.
Rail freight tonnage grew 21 percent last year, while the
number of passengers travelling on high-speed trains through the
tunnel rose 3 percent to 10.4 million. The number of trucks
transported on shuttles through the tunnel rose 6 percent.
MyFerryLink, the ferry service between Britain and France,
achieved revenue growth of 25 percent to 93 million euros last
year and an EBITDA loss of 12 million, Eurotunnel said.
Eurotunnel has put loss-making MyFerryLink up for sale after
a ban on it operating the route was upheld by Britain's
Competition Appeal Tribunal.
Moulin said Eurotunnel had received four "expressions of
interest" for the unit and would soon open a data room for
potential bidders. MyFerryLink is slated to cease operations
from July 9.
Eurotunnel started to operate services on the Dover-Calais
crossing in 2012 under the MyFerryLink brand, having acquired
three ferries from now-defunct SeaFrance.
Eurotunnel shares have risen 15 percent since the start of
this year, giving the group a market value of 6.8 billion euros.
($1 = 0.9450 euros)
