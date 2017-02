PARIS, July 23 Eurotunnel said on Monday that net profit for the year should rise strongly in 2012 on traffic from the Olympic games and an overall increase in passenger traffic in the first half.

The company reported net profit for the first half at 5 million euros. Revenues for the period rose 14 percent to 473 million euros and available cash flow for the period ending in June was 267 million euros. (Reporting by Nina Sovich)