PARIS Oct 21 Channel tunnel operator Eurotunnel said on Tuesday that third-quarter revenue rose 16 percent to 309.8 million euros ($423.67 million), driven by strong summer traffic for freight, passengers and coaches.

Passenger traffic in the quarter was up 5 percent on the Eurostar and 8 percent on coaches compared with the same period last year during the London Olympics. Rail freight tonnages rose 11 percent, the company said.

"The upturn in the British economy has brought new impetus to our markets which we intend to make the most of," Eurotunnel CEO Gounon said in a statement.

Shares in Eurotunnel closed up 2.78 percent on Monday at 7.30 euros, giving the company a market capitalisation of 4 billion euros.