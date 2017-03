PARIS, April 24 Channel Tunnel operator Eurotunnel posted an 8 percent rise in first-quarter revenue on Wednesday, lifted by growth in rail freight and at its MyFerryLink cross-Channel ferry business.

Group revenue was 238.3 million euros ($310 million) in the quarter, Eurotunnel said in a statement.

Revenue was flat at its main shuttle business through the Channel Tunnel, however, as the start of the year was "marked by a severe winter which disrupted both road and rail traffic on several occasions", Chief Executive Jacques Gounon said.