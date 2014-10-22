PARIS Oct 22 Eurotunnel said on Wednesday that third-quarter revenue rose 7 percent to 343.9 million euros ($437.51 million), driven by a recovering British economy and strong truck, freight and passenger traffic.

The operator of the Channel Tunnel linking France and Britain carries Eurostar high-speed trains between Paris, Brussels and London, as well as shuttle trains containing passenger cars, coaches and freight trucks.

Passenger traffic in the quarter rose 3 percent year-on-year on the Eurostar. Traffic rose 6 percent on trucks but fell 7 percent on coaches compared with the same period last year. Rail freight tonnage rose 17 percent year-on-year, the company added. (1 US dollar = 0.7860 euro) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)