PARIS, April 22 Channel Tunnel operator Eurotunnel reported a 10 percent rise in first-quarter revenue on Wednesday, driven by growth in rail freight and truck traffic.

Quarterly group revenue rose to 304.9 million euros ($327.31 million) as traffic grew 8 percent for truck shuttles and 11 percent for freight trains, Eurotunnel said in a statement.

The Channel Tunnel links France and Britain via the Eurostar high-speed train and shuttles that carry either passenger cars or freight trucks.

Eurostar trains carried 2,297,400 passengers in the first quarter against 2,305,578 in the year-ago period, a decline Eurotunnel blamed on Islamist militant attacks in Paris in early January and disruptions from a fire in the tunnel later that month.

MyFerryLink, the ferry service between Britain and France, posted a 37 percent revenue jump to 25.2 million euros, reaching a market share of almost 12 percent against almost 10 percent in the year-ago quarter.

Eurotunnel has put loss-making MyFerryLink up for sale after a ban on it operating the route was upheld by Britain's Competition Appeal Tribunal.

In March, Eurotunnel said it had received four expressions of interest in the unit. ($1 = 0.9315 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)