PARIS Jan 21 Eurotunnel posted a 5 percent rise in 2015 revenue to 1.222 billion euros ($1.33 billion) on Thursday as continued growth in the UK economy helped offset the impact of the disruption to traffic in the summer resulting from the migrant crisis.

Eurotunnel carries Eurostar high-speed trains between Paris, Brussels and London, as well as shuttle trains containing passenger cars, coaches and freight trucks.

Despite the terrorist attacks in Paris, the number of passengers travelling on high-speed Eurostar trains was stable at 10.4 million in 2015, the company said.

The number of trucks transported on shuttles through the tunnel rose 3 percent to a record 1,483,741 last year.

The 2015 revenue figures did not include MyFerryLink, the ferry service between Britain and France, which ceased its activity on June 29.

In July Eurotunnel asked the French and British governments to reimburse it close to 10 million euros that it spent beefing up security to cope with the migrant crisis at the French port of Calais. ($1 = 0.9182 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)