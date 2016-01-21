PARIS Jan 21 Eurotunnel posted a 5
percent rise in 2015 revenue to 1.222 billion euros ($1.33
billion) on Thursday as continued growth in the UK economy
helped offset the impact of the disruption to traffic in the
summer resulting from the migrant crisis.
Eurotunnel carries Eurostar high-speed trains between Paris,
Brussels and London, as well as shuttle trains containing
passenger cars, coaches and freight trucks.
Despite the terrorist attacks in Paris, the number of
passengers travelling on high-speed Eurostar trains was stable
at 10.4 million in 2015, the company said.
The number of trucks transported on shuttles through the
tunnel rose 3 percent to a record 1,483,741 last year.
The 2015 revenue figures did not include MyFerryLink, the
ferry service between Britain and France, which ceased its
activity on June 29.
In July Eurotunnel asked the French and British governments
to reimburse it close to 10 million euros that it spent beefing
up security to cope with the migrant crisis at the French port
of Calais.
($1 = 0.9182 euros)
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)