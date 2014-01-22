PARIS Jan 21 Channel Tunnel operator Eurotunnel posted a 12 percent rise in 2013 revenue of 1.09 billion euros ($1.48 billion) powered by growth in rail freight and at its MyFerryLink cross-Channel ferry service between Dover and Calais.

This was in line with an average revenue forecast of 1.08 billion euros in a Reuters poll of 17 analysts.

Rail freight tonnage grew by 11 percent last year, Eurotunnel said on Wednesday, while the number of passengers travelling on high-speed trains through the tunnel rose by 2 percent to 10.1 million.