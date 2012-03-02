LONDON, March 2 British singer Engelbert
Humperdinck will represent the United Kingdom at this year's
Eurovision Song Contest, according to the BBC, which chooses the
country's contestants.
The 75-year-old crooner, best known for his 1967 hit
"Release Me", will be hoping to reverse a slump in fortunes for
British acts at the annual sing-off which will be held on May 26
in Azerbaijan.
"It's an absolute honour to be representing my country for
this year's Eurovision Song Contest," the singer told the BBC.
"When the BBC approached me, it just felt right for me to be
a part of an institution like Eurovision. I'm excited and raring
to go and want the nation to get behind me!"
Humperdinck is the oldest Eurovision contestant and if he
wins, will be the UK's first triumph since Katrina and the Waves
15 years ago.
The song he will perform will be recorded in London, Los
Angeles and Nashville and will be written by Martin Terefe and
Sacha Skarbek, who co-wrote James Blunt's global hit "You're
Beautiful".
Humperdinck, whose real name is Arnold Dorsey, has sold an
estimated 150 million records worldwide during his 45 year
career.
His participation could boost interest in this year's
Eurovision Song Contest, widely derided in Britain as a
celebration of kitsch but taken more seriously in many other
European countries and watched by a television audience of more
than 100 million people.
(Reporting by Mike Collett-White)