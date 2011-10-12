PARIS Oct 12 France would not need to tap the
euro zone's EFSF rescue fund to recapitalise its banks,
government spokesman Valerie Pecresse said on Wednesday.
"Once the July 21 agreement is approved the fund can be used
to recapitalise banks, but France will not make use of the
EFSF," Pecresse told a news briefing, referring to a euro zone
agreement to bolster the EFSF's firepower.
Pecresse said Europe would adopt a common rule on capital
levels for banks, in line with France's push for a collective
response to the issue of bolstering capital at troubled European
banks.
"Today we have no doubt about the solidity of French banks
but there is turbulence on financial markets which means an
increase in capital for European banks has become necessary,"
she said, reiterating that the French state would only step in
if banks could not obtain capital privately.
(Reporting By Daniel Flynn)