PARIS Oct 12 France will be able to recapitalise its banks with public money if needed and will not have to make use of the euro zone's EFSF rescue fund, government spokeswoman Valerie Pecresse said on Wednesday.

Pecresse, who is also France's budget minister, said the French government would only step in if banks that were revealed to have a capital shortfall in upcoming stress tests were not able to raise capital from private investors.

That seemed to signal a change of position by President Nicolas Sarkozy's government, which was understood to be wary of committing state funds to recapitalising banks because of the risk to its AAA credit rating and to prefer the use of the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF).

The euro zone's July 21 agreement to allow the 440 billion euro EFSF to be used to recapitalise banks is still pending ratification by the last parliament in the 17-nation bloc, after Slovakian legislators initially blocked it on Tuesday.

"Once the July 21 agreement is approved the fund can be used to recapitalise banks, but France will not make use of the EFSF," Pecresse told a news briefing after a cabinet meeting which approved legislation on a state bailout of troubled Franco-Belgian lender Dexia .

The law will call for France to guarantee up to 33 billion euros ($45 billion) in interbank and bond borrowing by Dexia and its Dexia Credit Local unit which provided the municipal government loans. Credit ratings agencies have said the move has no negative repercussions on France's AAA rating.

France's government was confident that a second vote by the Slovakian parliament would approve modifications to the EFSF "very soon", Pecresse said, echoing similar comments by Foreign Minister Alain Juppe on Wednesday.

Regarding the level of capital required of banks, Pecresse said that Europe would adopt a common rule, which would be announced at an EU leaders summit on Oct. 23.

"Today we have no doubt about the solidity of French banks but there is turbulence on financial markets which means an increase in capital for European banks has become necessary," she said.

Paris was thought to prefer the use of the EFSF as a fallback option if private capital was not forthcoming, in contrast to Berlin which wants national governments to shoulder the burden.

At a meeting on Sunday with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, however, Sarkozy said there was complete agreement between Germany and France on how to proceed, without providing any further details.

