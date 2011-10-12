(Adds UBS economist forecast on capital needs, comments)
By Daniel Flynn
PARIS Oct 12 France will use public money to
recapitalise its banks if needed and will not have to fall back
on the euro zone's EFSF rescue fund, government spokeswoman
Valerie Pecresse said on Wednesday.
Pecresse, France's budget minister, said the government
would only use public money if banks that were revealed to have
a capital shortfall were not able to raise the cash themselves
from private investors.
A July 21 agreement to allow the 440 billion euro EFSF to be
used to recapitalise banks is still pending ratification by the
last member of the 17-nation euro zone after Slovak legislators
blocked it on Tuesday.
"Once the July 21 agreement is approved, the fund can be
used to recapitalise banks, but France will not make use of the
EFSF," Pecresse told a news briefing after a cabinet meeting
which approved a state bailout of troubled Franco-Belgian lender
Dexia .
President Nicolas Sarkozy's government was thought to be
wary of committing state funds to recapitalising banks -- due to
the potential risk to France's triple-A credit rating -- and to
prefer the use of the EFSF instead.
Economists have suggested, however, that injecting billions
of euros into French banks would not necessarily strip the euro
zone's second largest economy of its coveted top rating, though
weak growth could prove a greater threat.
"It looks as though the total amount of recapitalisation
needed for French banks should be in the order of 10 to 20
billion euros, which is a relatively small amount," said Larry
Hatheway, chief economist at UBS.
"That said, France is a very precarious AAA, particularly
after the downgrade in the United States, and a downgrade may
come anyway," he told an investor conference in Singapore.
EUROPE TO ADOPT COMMON CAPITAL RULE
France's government was confident that a second vote by the
Slovakian parliament would approve modifications to the EFSF
"very soon", Pecresse said, echoing similar comments by Foreign
Minister Alain Juppe on Wednesday.
Regarding the level of capital required of banks, Pecresse
said that Europe would adopt a common rule, which would be
announced at an EU leaders summit on Oct. 23.
"Today we have no doubt about the solidity of French banks
but there is turbulence on financial markets which means an
increase in capital for European banks has become necessary,"
she said.
Paris was thought to prefer the use of the EFSF as a
fallback option if private capital was not forthcoming, in
contrast to Berlin which wants national governments to shoulder
the burden.
At a meeting on Sunday with German Chancellor Angela Merkel,
however, Sarkozy said there was complete agreement between
Germany and France on how to proceed, without providing any
further details.
Sarkozy has made retaining the triple-A rating, which
ensures France borrows at rock-bottom rates on the market, a top
priority but with economic growth slowing and elections in
April, analysts have said his room for manoeuvre is narrowing.
The law will call for France to guarantee up to 33 billion
euros ($45 billion) in interbank and bond borrowing by Dexia and
its Dexia Credit Local unit which provided the municipal
government loans. Credit ratings agencies have said the move has
no negative repercussions on France's triple-A rating.
(Additional reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Catherine Evans)