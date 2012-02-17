AMSTERDAM Feb 17 The Netherlands would
look at other scenarios to help Greece if the current second
bailout programme fails, Dutch Finance Minister Jan Kees de
Jager said on Friday.
"The scenario which we try to achieve is that Greece
complies to all necessary measures and to all demands made by
the international community in order to have a deal on the total
package without a split. Certainly if that would not work we
have to think of alternative scenarios," De Jager told
reporters.
Euro zone finance officials have been examining ways of
delaying part or all of a 130 billion euro bailout for Greece,
sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Sara Webb; writing by Gilbert Kreijger)