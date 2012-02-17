AMSTERDAM Feb 17 The Netherlands would look at other scenarios to help Greece if the current second bailout programme fails, Dutch Finance Minister Jan Kees de Jager said on Friday.

"The scenario which we try to achieve is that Greece complies to all necessary measures and to all demands made by the international community in order to have a deal on the total package without a split. Certainly if that would not work we have to think of alternative scenarios," De Jager told reporters.

Euro zone finance officials have been examining ways of delaying part or all of a 130 billion euro bailout for Greece, sources told Reuters on Wednesday. (Reporting by Sara Webb; writing by Gilbert Kreijger)