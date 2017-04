India Markets Weekahead: Forget sentiment, look at corporate earnings

Consolidation continued with markets still hovering in a range and the Nifty gaining 0.7 percent during the week to close at 9,174. However, action was mostly focused on mid- and small-cap stocks. The rupee rose 2.8 percent in March, making it the best performing Asian currency in the past month. Its gain of 5 percent during the January-March period is the biggest for any quarter since Q3 CY12 as FIIs poured in money after as a thumping win for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BJP in state electio