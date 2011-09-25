WASHINGTON, Sept 25 The head of the International Institute of Finance global bank lobby group said on Sunday he was confident of strong private sector participation in a Greek debt swap and warned against tinkering with its terms.

"We are confident that private investors and creditors will participate strongly in the debt exchange offer and considerable progress has been made in building support," Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) Chief Executive Joseph Ackermann, who chairs the IIF, told its meeting in Washington.

He said the debt swap, hammered out with euro zone leaders in late July as part of an EU/IMF bailout to stem Greece's debt crisis, would provide an upfront reduction in the Mediterranean nation's debt of 27 billion euros via discounts and buybacks.

It would provide total cash flow savings of 300 billion euros over the period until 2020.

"It is not feasible to reopen the agreement and, given the benefits to Greece, we should focus now on its timely and resolute implementation," Ackermann said.

He also warned the differing pace of financial regulation in different countries, as governments aim to tackle the problem posed by banks deemed 'too big to fail' by extending new Basel III global capital rules, was leading to an "uneven playing field" for lenders.

This could threaten economic recovery and job creation, he said, warning the combined impact of regulation could lower gross domestic product in mature economies by 3 percent by 2015.

"Financial services firms across the globe are retrenching to an unprecedented extent," he said, adding this was already restricting their lending in Europe and the United States. (Reporting by Daniel Flynn and David Clarke; Editing by Neil Stempleman)