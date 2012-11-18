REFILE-Oscar best actor race is tale of two opposites
LOS ANGELES, Feb 23 Denzel Washington plays a talkative, bombastic, larger-than-life dad whose personality leaps off the screen.
BERLIN Nov 18 European Central Bank policymaker Joerg Asmussen told German television on Sunday that Greece would probably need a follow-up programme for the years following 2014 after the euro zone next week agrees on funding for Greece for the next couple of years.
"We should next week settle the financing for the years 2013 and 2014 but you have to be honest and say we do not really expect the country to have access to markets in 2015 and 2016, that means a follow-up programme would be necessary," Asmussen told ZDF 's Berlin direkt.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 23 Denzel Washington plays a talkative, bombastic, larger-than-life dad whose personality leaps off the screen.
BARCELONA, Feb 26 Nokia sees demand for higher speed 4G network equipment starting to recover this year, led by Japan, the company's chief executive Rajeev Suri said on Sunday as he announced a series of contracts with telecom operators.
Feb 26 Alberto Salazar, the coach of Britain's Olympic champion Mo Farah, has been accused of using prohibited infusions of supplements to improve the performance of his runners, the Sunday Times reported citing a leaked United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) report.