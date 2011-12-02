VIENNA Dec 2 There is a clear danger that
the euro zone could break up unless the bloc implements new
rules and sticks to them, Austria's chancellor Werner Faymann
told a newspaper.
"When we are not able to set up and keep to more conditions
and ground rules, then many countries in the euro zone will no
longer be able to pay the very high rates for sovereign bonds,"
he told Austrian daily Krone in remarks released on Friday.
"The next effect will be that you won't find anyone to buy
them. Then the euro zone has to break up because of this...it is
a very real danger," he said, when asked if the bloc could
split.
