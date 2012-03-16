BERLIN, March 16 German Chancellor Merkel on Friday declined to comment on reports that she had put Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble in the running to become the next head of the Eurogroup.

"I'm happy to say again here that he is an exceptional finance minister who also plays an outstanding role in the Eurogroup," Merkel told reporters. "Apart from that there are a number of personnel decision in the European Union ... that have not yet been taken."

Merkel also said that no decision had been made on combining the euro zone's temporary rescue facility European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) and the permanent European Stability Mechanism but that finance ministers would discuss it at a meeting on March 30-31.

"We will discuss further... whether there are ways to combine the EFSF and the ESM," Merkel said in a news conference. "The upper limit of the ESM remains at 500 billion euros." (Reporting by Annika Breidthardt, Stephen Brown and Noah Barkin)