* Lenders protest plans laid out for Too-Big-To-Fail
* Euro area banks at a disadvantage to UK/US peers
* Regulators offer olive branch but banks demand more
By Aimee Donnellan and Helene Durand
LONDON, Nov 14 (IFR) - Eurozone banks, facing the prospect
of having to completely restructure their businesses to comply
with new rules designed to solve Too-Big-To-Fail, are gearing up
for a fight with regulators.
Plans laid out on Monday by the Financial Stability Board
that will require globally systemically important banks (G-SIBS)
to have a layer of so-called total loss absorbing capital (TLAC)
sparked fury among bankers at eurozone institutions.
This is because the current proposals mean that TLAC
instruments have to be junior to most of a banks' liabilities,
leaving those banks that don't have a ready-made place (such as
a holding company) to house the instruments at a severe
disadvantage.
This is the case for most eurozone banks, as unlike their
UK, US and Swiss counterparts, their corporate structures do not
involve holding companies.
One treasury official at a eurozone bank accused regulators
of "living on another planet" for advising banks to simply
"set-up" these holding companies.
"The cost burden of these plans is much greater for eurozone
banks," the treasury official said.
"This would completely transform a bank's corporate
structure, and has tax and ratings implications. This is not
something that can happen overnight or even in a couple of
years. I don't think regulators fully understand this."
NEW DAWN
The TLAC plans mark a new dawn in global regulation as
politicians and regulators seek to prevent taxpayer bailouts and
stave off contagion in a financials crisis.
The FSB's plans envisage that G-SIBS should have a safety
buffer equivalent to at least 16%-20% of their risk-weighted
assets from January 2019.
Because the type of instruments that can meet these
requirements must be contractually, statutorily or structurally
junior to all excluded liabilities, European banks will either
need to create holding company structures or issue contractually
subordinated senior debt.
"TLAC requirements are being discussed at the highest level
of every bank because they concern the future business model of
every bank," said Rogier Everwijn, head of capital & secured
products at Netherlands-based Rabobank.
"Banks are trying to convince regulators that other models
would also be effective."
In a bid to have their voices heard, eurozone national
champion banks are now making a case to their local regulators
and in some cases their finance ministers. They are also hosting
Europe-wide conference calls among peers to coordinate their
fightback.
According to research from Barclays, gross issuance of
TLAC-eligible senior debt from European G-SIBs could amount to
US$480bn over the next four years.
Etay Katz, a partner at law firm Allen & Overy, explained
that TLAC could have a material impact for European banks that
don't have a holding company and where issuance is done locally
across different group entities.
"European banks will be fighting for the eligibility of
their instruments on a consolidated basis and will do everything
in order to prevent a disorderly disruption of their balance
sheet or a requirement that will require them to raise
substantial additional debt," he said.
PLAYING CATCH-UP
Many market participants argue that the regulatory balance
has been skewed towards the US and UK banks whose regulators
have had some of the more influential voices at the FSB.
Banks in the US have been issuing holding company debt for
years, while those in the UK have been buying back billions of
pounds of operating company debt in the last two years and
switching it to holding company debt.
Assuming that eurozone institutions are unsuccessful in
their fightback, they may have to follow the example of their UK
rivals and commit to big debt buyback programmes.
"It would be logical to be thinking about liability
management as a potential route for banks looking to meet their
TLAC requirements," said John Cavanagh, head of EMEA DCM product
solutions and liability management at Bank of America Merrill
Lynch.
He added, however, that such exercises would not come cheap.
"Currently, banks would have to pay something to investors to
move debt from the opco to the holdco, as the new issue market
is presently not pricing it as a riskless migration," he said.
The other option, Cavanagh said, would be for banks to let
their old stock of debt roll off and replace it with new
compliant instruments.
Liability management could also be the tool of choice to set
up holding companies - though this time in the equity markets.
UBS, for example, conducted a share-for-share exchange in
September to set up a new holding company.
But bankers and issuers argue that such a process is
complicated and risky, with each national jurisdiction exposed
to different corporate laws.
In Italy, for example, shareholders have to be offered cash
for their shares if a bank's corporate structure is altered -
and this could potentially leave a bank without any equity.
GLIMMERS OF HOPE
Banks have until next February to convince regulators that
their institutions would be just as safe if they were allowed to
include existing senior debt to meet their TLAC requirements.
Regulators are now considering offering an olive branch by
allowing debt held at operational level to potentially
contribute 2.5 percentage points of the total TLAC ratio. This
would make it easier for eurozone banks to maintain their
current structures without the need for holding companies.
However, European issuers want more. Some want all of their
existing senior unsecured bonds to be counted as TLAC.
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan and Helene Durand; editing by
Matthew Davies, Alex Chambers)