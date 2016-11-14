MILAN Nov 14 Monte dei Paschi di Siena's planned debt-to-equity conversion targets bonds with a total outstanding amount of 5.7 billion euros ($6 billion), a source close to the matter said on Monday.

The debt-to-equity swap, whose terms are due to be announced later on Monday, is a key plank of a 5 billion euro ($5.4 billion) rescue plan aimed at staving off the risk of Italy's third-biggest bank being wound down.

The source said the conversion would target subordinated bonds for an outstanding amount of 4.7 billion euros on top of 1 billion euros of a hybrid instrument, known as Fresh 2008, which the bank used to partly fund the acquisition of regional rival Antonveneta.

No senior bonds would be targeted in the conversion, the source said.

The source said retail bondholders would be offered the chance of converting their bonds at or close to nominal value, while institutional investors would get between 80 and 100 percent of their bonds' nominal value.

Holders of the Fresh instrument would be offered a much lower price, with one estimate pointing to 25-30 percent of nominal value, the source said.

A successful swap offer would reduce the amount of cash Monte dei Paschi is looking to raise in a share sale, boosting its chances of success.

The bank has so far failed to secure firm investor backing for its third stock sale in as many years partly due to rising political risks in Italy ahead of a constitutional referendum on Dec. 4 that could unseat the government of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi. ($1 = 0.9314 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)