FRANKFURT, July 25 Consumers and companies
withdrew deposits from banks in Cyprus in June, where big
account holders in the two largest lenders were forced to take a
hit as part of an international bailout.
Private-sector deposits fell by 7.6 percent to 37.6 billion
euros after a roughly 2 percent fall in May, European Central
Bank data showed on Thursday.
Banks on the island were shut for nearly two weeks in March
after Cyprus agreed a 10-billion-euro bailout, which forced
major depositors to pay part of the cost of the rescue.
Capital controls are still in place on the island, with
limits on how much people can transfer from their accounts.
Cyprus is gradually easing the controls.
The data showed that deposits in another southern European
country mired in the debt crisis remained relatively stable.
Spain's private sector deposits rose by 1.0 percent in June.
They fell by 0.6 percent in Greece, and by 0.1 percent in Italy
and Portugal.
Monthly fluctuations in the figures are common, though sharp
consecutive drops in countries with stable banking systems are
unusual.
The data, which are for all currencies combined, are not
seasonally adjusted and differ slightly from national central
bank figures. They exclude deposits from central government and
banks.
