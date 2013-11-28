FRANKFURT Nov 28 Consumers and companies
withdrew deposits in October at a similar pace to the previous
month from banks in Cyprus, where big account holders in the two
largest lenders were forced to take a hit as part of an
international bailout.
Private-sector deposits fell by 1.3 percent to 35.1 billion
euros ($47.65 billion) after a 1 percent fall in September,
European Central Bank data showed on Thursday.
They had peaked at 50.5 billion euros in May of last year
and have now lost 30 percent of their deposit base in just 1-1/2
years, hitting the lowest level since April 2008.
Banks on the island were shut for nearly two weeks in March
after Cyprus agreed a 10-billion-euro bailout, which forced
major depositors to pay part of the cost of the rescue.
Capital controls are still in place on the island, with
limits on how much people can transfer from their accounts.
Cyprus is gradually easing the controls.
The data showed that deposits in other southern European
countries mired in the debt crisis remained relatively stable.
Private-sector deposits fell about 1 percent in Spain and
less than that in Italy, Slovenia, Ireland and Greece in
October. They were up slightly in Portugal.
Monthly fluctuations in the figures are common, though sharp
consecutive drops in countries with stable banking systems are
unusual.
The data, which are for all currencies combined, are not
seasonally adjusted and differ slightly from national central
bank figures. They exclude deposits from central government and
banks.
($1 = 0.7367 euros)
