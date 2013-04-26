FRANKFURT, April 26 Consumers and companies withdrew deposits in March from banks in Cyprus, where big account holders in the two largest lenders were forced to take a hit as part of an international bailout.

Private-sector deposits fell by 3.9 percent to 44.6 billion euros after a 2 percent fall in February, European Central Bank data showed on Friday.

Banks on the island were shut for nearly two weeks in March after Cyprus agreed the 10-billion-euro bailout, which forced major depositors to pay part of the cost of the rescue.

Capital controls are still in place on the island, with limits on how much people can transfer from their accounts. Cyprus is gradually easing the controls.

ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Thursday there was no stress on bank deposits since the Cypriot bailout.

The data backed this up - Greece recorded a 1 percent increase in private sector deposits to 172.8 billion euros, and deposits in Italian banks also rose, by 3.1 percent to 1.532 trillion euros.

Deposits in Ireland recorded a 6.5 percent jump to 210.1 billion euros, reaching the highest level since October 2010.

Monthly fluctuations in the figures are common, though sharp consecutive drops in countries with stable banking systems are unusual.

The data, which are for all currencies combined, are not seasonally adjusted and differ slightly from national central bank figures. They exclude deposits from central government and banks. (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen and Tom Atkins; Editing by John Stonestreet)